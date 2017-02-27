Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Technology
Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Technology | Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

Adriatic Slovenica to automate life insurance sales and underwriting

Published 27 February 2017

Slovenian insurance firm Adriatic Slovenica has said that it will soon finalise end-to-end automation.

ALLFINANZ Interview Server by Munich Re Automation Solutions enables fully electronic client applications while streamlining the carrier's internal processes to reduce costs and retain income.

Three years ago, Gabrijel Škof, President of Adriatic Slovenica's Management Board, saw that the costs, delays and high error rates of paper applications and underwriting were constricting acquisition of new customers and slowing internal processes.

Škof began steps to automate a sales portal for the benefit of insureds, sales teams and the company's bottom line. ALLFINANZ life insurance automated underwriting software was chosen for its global acceptance and business flexibility.

Škof said: "As the first life insurance carrier in the Adriatic region to automate every phase from application through underwriting to claims.

"We will enhance market share by delivering superior, faster and clearer service to customers. A contract that once took three weeks to research, investigate and underwrite will soon finalise in minutes."

Last year, Adriatic Slovenica (AS) rose to 15 percent market share, earned nearly €300m in premiums, and netted over €14m in profits. It provides life, health, home/property, vehicle, accident, travel/vacation insurance and retirement/savings plans. Automation will first address life insurance sales and roll out in Slovenia, then is planned to expand to other lines and countries.

Škof said: "The AS sales staff and brokers are ambassadors for expansion. As ALLFINANZ speeds and clarifies their work with customers, the software also strips out paper steps and human error downstream. It's our double advantage in a competitive market."

Life and Pension Insurance executive director Maja Benko said: "At every step, we asked our sales teams to assess our direction, helpfulness and ease of understanding. This business tool will streamline our company and help us reach 60 percent straight-through paperless processing."

AS licensed the ALLFINANZ Interview Server with Rules Designer and Publisher. ALLFINANZ Interview Server is an underwriting rules engine that empowers insurers to automate applications and underwriting at an electronic/mobile point of sale and instantly issue policies.

Munich Re Automation Solutions is the leading provider of electronic new business and automated underwriting software to the life insurance industry.

The sophisticated installation is now being fine-tuned and has been released to its first broker-users, who are receiving full training on its capabilities.

Munich Re Automation Solutions EMEA executive vice president Paul Donnelly said: "Adriatic Slovenica's market is particularly comfortable using technology to conduct business. As the first Slovenian life insurer to leverage technology into sales, AS strides ahead in technological leadership.

“Feedback from their sales forces is already enthusiastic. Their technology team's dedication shows in the detailed presentation they created."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Technology in Insurance

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Telecoms & IT> Vertical Industry> Financial Services> Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Kofax - Increasing the Value of Information for Insurance Organisations and Customers Kofax enables insurance companies to optimise mission critical processes, such as claims processing, records management, accounts payable, customer service, and more, resulting in increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and risk, improved customer service and cash management, by delivering an enterprise capture platform to automate document driven business processes. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers

Technology in Insurance Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.