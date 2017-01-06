Aflac selects VUE Software’s distribution platform

US insurance firm Aflac has selected VUE Software’s Distribution Management Suite.

This implementation will encompass their individual and group systems on a single platform, modernizing administrative and distribution processes and giving both business divisions one-click access to real-time shared information.

Aflac second-vice president Jeff Arrington said: "The technology of VUE Software demonstrated rich feature functionality with tremendous flexibility. The deciding factors were VUE's financial strength and the fact that they were built for insurance.

"From the initial sales contact to the product demonstrations, the VUE team was efficient, professional, and timely. Their industry knowledge and domain expertise are a perfect fit for Aflac's need for an enterprise-wide distribution system."

VUE Software CEO Stephen Bruno said: "We are thrilled to add Aflac to our VUE family. The opportunity to have a working relationship with such an outstanding, forward-thinking company as Aflac is very exciting for us.

“Being in business for 25 years, we have developed a proven system that can handle complex business models and hierarchies. We are looking forward to sharing ideas and working toward Aflac's continued development."

Source: Company Press Release