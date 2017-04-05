Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Technology in Insurance News

Applied Systems and Open GI pass BIBA’s software house review

IBR Staff Writer Published 05 April 2017

Applied Systems and Open GI announced separately that they have passed the British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) review into the robustness of software houses.

BIBA, in its recent audit, had evaluated the IT security and business continuity of the cloud service designed by the global provider of insurance software for brokers.

The important principles of the cloud software that were assessed by NCC Group on behalf of BIBA in the review include management of information security risks and threats, system resilience to service outages, prevention against cyber attacks, restoration of services.

Also covered in the assessment of Applied Cloud by the information assurance firm included incident management, partial outages and complete failure.

Applied Systems international operations senior vice president Jeff Purdy said: “Applied has been highly supportive of this audit throughout the process, providing evidence and demonstrating our capabilities in meeting each of the core principles objectives.

“As the largest global cloud purpose-built for insurance brokers, Applied Cloud receives millions of pounds of investment annually to ensure we provide the optimal performance, data security, and reliability to our customers.”

Open GI’s assessment was focussed on its processes around General IT Security and Business Continuity.

Open GI’s Customer Services Director, Helen Barker said: "We have invested heavily over many years and are continually reviewing our processes and procedures to ensure that our customers receive outstanding customer support and system availability at all times.

"We believe this achievement is a testament to our ability to provide a robust and reliable service to all of our customers in the UK and Ireland.”

In another development, BIBA has expanded its member schemes and facilities portfolio in partnership with claims experts and chartered loss adjusting company, Lorega.

Lorega’s loss adjusting subsidiary, Lorega Solutions has been selected by BIBA to deliver ‘After The Event’ (ATE) claims service for its broker members.

Through the new facility, BIBA members can get support for private and commercial clients to assist them get back to normalcy in events of floods, after fires, and other disasters that impact their home or business.

The facility which can be utilized for insured and uninsured losses alike, offers a customized ATE service for property and liability claims.

 

Image: Applied Systems’ Applied Cloud passes BIBA-approved software robustness review. Photo: courtesy of BIBA.

