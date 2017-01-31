Astoria upgrades insurance agent lead platform

Astoria Company has upgraded its insurance agent lead platform, AstoriaLeads.com.

Astoria CEO Scott Thompson said: "We wanted to create a complete self-service platform that would take down barriers that once blocked Agent's ability to get the most productivity out of their advertising dollars by putting the Agent in the driver seat. Agents can now receive exclusive or shared leads that target their desired geographical areas with no blocked zip codes or limits of territories or states."

This new innovative platform provides insurance Agents the ability to set their daily/ and or hourly buying caps to the rate that their resources can manage.

All leads delivered in real-time, complete with the full consumer information collected at source, allowing Agents to save time and get more results for their investment. Leads can be delivered directly in the Agent's CRM, text message and email.

Astoria Company owns, operates and manages a multitude of internet properties to ensure the widest reach to generate organic leads. All of their Exclusive Leads are guaranteed to sell to only one buyer! And Shared Leads are guaranteed to be sold to no more than four.

By going to AstoriaLeads.com, Insurance agents and carriers can sign up online and start receiving leads right away.

Astoria owns a proprietary lead exchange platform for many B2C verticals which process over 50 million web and mobile leads per month as well as 200+ pay per call lead generation campaigns. In addition, Astoria powers websites for Domain Investors who care about maximizing profits and creating a successful online presence, going way beyond traditionally parked domains.

Coming soon will be the launch of DomainParking.com which is intended to disrupt and redefine the very definition of domain parking. Astoria Company was recently recognized as one of The Top 50 Most Admired Companies of the Year by the Silicon Review.

Source: Company Press Release