Technology in Insurance News

Central Mutual Insurance selects Insurity’s data management solution

Published 24 May 2017

Central Mutual Insurance (CMI) has selected Insurity’s Insurance Enterprise View data management solution to serve as its enterprise data warehouse, data integration hub, and for its reporting and analytics requirements.

Central Mutual Insurance will leverage IEV’s tools and configuration capabilities to implement the application internally for both personal and commercial lines business.

IEV will consolidate detailed policy, billing, and claims data together from a variety of CMI’s other vendor and home grown applications, providing a comprehensive platform for enterprise reporting and analytics that will help fuel the company’s continued growth. IEV will also play a key role supporting CMI’s project to modernize its policy applications.

John White, Senior Vice President of IT, CMI, stated, “After months of careful consideration and evaluation of several of the top solutions in the industry, we selected Insurity and their IEV platform based on the capabilities of the solution, the experience level of the IEV team, the close connection to ACORD standards and Microsoft technology, and the flexibility to serve our reporting, analytics, and integration needs.

"We do not view IEV as a short-term fix but rather a long-term data solution that fits nicely with the rest of our strategic plans. Beyond our initial integration plans, we are confident that IEV’s flexibility will allow us to continue to gain value as we expand our use cases in the future.”

Bruce F. Broussard, Jr., Sr. VP & General Manager of Insurity’s Data Solutions Division, commented, “Insurity is proud to have Central Mutual Insurance select IEV for its enterprise data platform. We continue to invest heavily in the tooling and configuration capabilities that allow our clients to implement and support the data platform in a self-service model, and we’re excited to support CMI as they leverage IEV to gain a competitive advantage through data.”



Source: Company Press Release

