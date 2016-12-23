Chubb makes available expanded suite of cyber loss mitigation services

Chubb's expanded suite of cyber loss mitigation services is now available to help its US and Canadian policyholders decrease the impact and likelihood of a cyber incident.

Chubb North America Financial Lines Executive Vice President Michael J. Tanenbaum said: "For nearly 20 years, Chubb has been an industry leader in the cyber insurance market for risks of all sizes and across all industries.

“Based on this deep expertise, we encourage our policyholders to take a three-pronged approach to cyber risk management, combining insurance protection with loss mitigation and incident response services to help mitigate risk before and after an event occurs.

"Our expanded suite of cyber services — particularly the addition of password defense and online security awareness training for all cyber policyholders — underscores our commitment to continuing to innovate and improve the experience for our clients."

Chubb's expanded suite of cyber services for loss mitigation includes:

Password Defense—Available to Chubb cyber policyholders' employees, Password Defense helps improve cyber security by making it easier for employees to create and use stronger passwords. It motivates individuals to keep healthier password habits by generating strong passwords for websites, storing them in a secure vault, and synchronizing them across multiple devices.

Online Cyber Education—With the new security awareness training offering, Chubb's cyber policyholders have access to two online cyber education courses that can be quickly and easily deployed to educate employees: Security Awareness Basics and Security Awareness for Information Technology. The system also enables managers to download reports to identify employees who have completed the courses.

Premier Cyber Partner Network—All Chubb commercial policyholders now have access to a preferred panel of pre-qualified cyber risk service providers — often at preferred rates. Previously, only Chubb's cyber policyholders had access to cyber-related services. The partner network was formed to address key security and privacy concerns that were identified following an analysis of Chubb's proprietary loss data. These concerns include:

Malicious software

Insider threats

Unencrypted sensitive data

Security operations

Security and privacy regulations

In addition to these new offerings, Chubb's cyber policyholders will continue to have access to a package of Signature Assessments, designed to help organizations quickly gauge and understand key areas of risk. These consultative engagements are performed by a select group of industry-leading service providers to:

Validate a cyber incident response plan

Identify sensitive information

Simulate a phishing attack

Scan for network vulnerabilities

Monitor cyber security scores

