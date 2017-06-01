Compass Premium selects Input 1's insurance premium finance billing software

Compass Premium Finance has selected the Premium Billing System (PBS) from Input 1 as its premium finance servicing platform.

"Entering the premium finance business is the right move for us. The opportunity represents an important diversification in our product offering. We are very excited to launch this product and bring it to the market. There is significant demand for competitive payment plans in the property and general liability market and we will be a force in that space," said Charmaine Vidrine, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Premium Finance.

"Finding the software platform was crucial. We knew we needed a trusted solution backed by a solid management team that has the same commitment to its customers as we do ours. It was vital that we offered our customers an innovative technology solution for their needs. We spent quite some time researching the offering and it quickly became clear that systems and the people at Input 1 were the only choice."

"The Compass group of companies takes a customer-centric approach with all its endeavors. This was very evident when we first started speaking with this group about the launch of their new premium finance division. They understand that the modern day customer expects self-managed features, immediate convenience and 24/7/365 reliability," said Chris Farfaras, Executive VP/Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Input 1, LLC.

"Input 1's PBS solution, which includes comprehensive agent and insured portals for desktops, laptops, tablets and smart devices, real time account access and reporting, online quoting and electronic submission, electronic notice delivery and much more, allows Compass to deliver the customer experience that is needed for competitive success in today's marketplace."

Source: Company Press Release