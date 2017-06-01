Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Technology
Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Technology | Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

Compass Premium selects Input 1's insurance premium finance billing software

Published 01 June 2017

Compass Premium Finance has selected the Premium Billing System (PBS) from Input 1 as its premium finance servicing platform.

"Entering the premium finance business is the right move for us.  The opportunity represents an important diversification in our product offering.  We are very excited to launch this product and bring it to the market.  There is significant demand for competitive payment plans in the property and general liability market and we will be a force in that space," said Charmaine Vidrine, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Premium Finance.

"Finding the software platform was crucial.  We knew we needed a trusted solution backed by a solid management team that has the same commitment to its customers as we do ours.  It was vital that we offered our customers an innovative technology solution for their needs. We spent quite some time researching the offering and it quickly became clear that systems and the people at Input 1 were the only choice."

"The Compass group of companies takes a customer-centric approach with all its endeavors.  This was very evident when we first started speaking with this group about the launch of their new premium finance division.  They understand that the modern day customer expects self-managed features, immediate convenience and 24/7/365 reliability," said Chris Farfaras, Executive VP/Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Input 1, LLC.

"Input 1's PBS solution, which includes comprehensive agent and insured portals for desktops, laptops, tablets and smart devices, real time account access and reporting, online quoting and electronic submission, electronic notice delivery and much more, allows Compass to deliver the customer experience that is needed for competitive success in today's marketplace."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Intermediaries> Brokerage
Technology> Technology in Insurance

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Telecoms & IT> Vertical Industry> Financial Services> Insurance
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Insurance Distribution
Financial Services> Insurance> Insurance Distribution
Technology in Insurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers

Technology in Insurance Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.