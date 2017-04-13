Cyber Assist selects Open GI London as technology partner

Open GI London has been selected as the preferred technology partner to cyber insurance underwriting agency Cyber Assist.

The company will provide Cyber Assist with their cloud-based distribution platform dubbed as Trader for Underwriting.

Open GI London, the sister company of Open GI, is a technology provider to general insurance brokers in the UK and Ireland.

On the other hand, Cyber Assist based in London is a cyber insurance underwriting agency.

Founded by David Channing and Sean Yeo, Cyber Assist offers insurance brokers with an array of specialist cyber insurance solutions targeting SME’s that have a turnover of up to £20m.

Open GI distribution director David Kelly said: “In the short time we have collaborated with them, Cyber Assist have demonstrated that they are an innovative, progressive company and their latest product will benefit so many brokers.

“Over the coming months, Open GI London shall provide full digital trading support to Cyber Assist as the company looks to grow and distribute their specialist products to the UK broker base.”

Cyber Assist has worked with Novae and other security tech providers to develop cyber solutions for brokers.

Cyber Assist director David Channing said: “Cyber Assist’s latest development provides brokers with access to our simple to understand cyber products online, via a quote and bind facility to integrate our products into existing sales and renewal processes.

“We have a very unique offering that is clear and easy for both brokers and insurers to understand, and we are delighted to be working with partners such as Open GI to expand our distribution capabilities with new products.”

Earlier in the month, Open GI had acquired Transactor Global Solutions for £40m. Transactor provides policy administration and rating platforms in the UK general insurance market.

The insurance technology firm, Open GI had also passed British Insurance Brokers Association’s (BIBA) recent software house review this month.

Image: Cyber Assist has appointed Open GI as technology partner. Photo: courtesy of adamr/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.