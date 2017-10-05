Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Technology
Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Technology | Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

Equisoft achieves specialization on Oracle Insurance Policy Administration

Published 05 October 2017

Equisoft has became the world's first system integrator specialized on the latest certifiable version (version 10) of the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration (OIPA) for Life and Annuity platform.

Having completed many OIPA implementations worldwide to date for Oracle, Equisoft is an experienced reseller and integrator for the Oracle insurance platform, which covers the range of functions an insurance company needs for the back-office support of group, individual, investment-like products, life, annuities and health.

Achieving this new level of certification demonstrates Equisoft's continued commitment to remain at the forefront of Oracle Policy Administration System integrations.  

According to Srini Venkat, Vice President, Global Insurance and Healthcare Solutions and Sales Support at Oracle: "Equisoft not only has an in-depth knowledge of the platform, but they also have developed an extensive toolset of OIPA accelerators over the years for illustrations, electronic application, as well as commissions and group templates. This know-how really helps to speed up the integration and reduce the cost for insurers of all sizes."

An industry facing digital transformation challenges 

Many life insurance companies are considering or undertaking digital transformations to compete more successfully in today's rapidly evolving marketplace. Oracle and Equisoft understand the importance of these profound changes and want insurers to maximize return on investment while ensuring a smooth transition.

Equisoft is currently working with 20 insurers on Oracle Insurance Policy Administration integration projects involving implementation and ongoing support in 11 countries and in three languages, the majority of which are version 10.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Life Insurance & Pensions
Technology> Technology in Insurance

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Telecoms & IT> IT> IT Networks> Network Infrastructure & Software> Cloud Technology
Telecoms & IT> IT> Software> Enterprise Applications and ERP
Telecoms & IT> Vertical Industry> Financial Services> Insurance
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Kofax - Increasing the Value of Information for Insurance Organisations and Customers Kofax enables insurance companies to optimise mission critical processes, such as claims processing, records management, accounts payable, customer service, and more, resulting in increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and risk, improved customer service and cash management, by delivering an enterprise capture platform to automate document driven business processes. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers

Technology in Insurance Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.