Equisoft collaborates with Sun Life to launch illustrations application

EquiSoft has partnered with Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada to launch Sun Life Illustrations across Sun Life's advisor network.

Sun Life Illustrations leverages the strengths of EquiSoft's InsuranceElements, recognized as the most user-friendly illustrations system on the market.

EquiSoft's InsuranceElements platform supports sales illustrations and quoting, electronic application, financial planning and asset allocation, on both web-based and mobile platforms, thus providing solutions that span the entire chain value for life and annuity carriers.

Its industry-leading user interface and state-of-the-art technology allow carriers to become autonomous with regards to the configuration at a low cost of ownership.

Sun Life's application was first launched in 2015 to Canadian insurance and financial advisors, in both online and disconnected modes. The new version to be released in December 2016 will not only allow advisors to easily quote and illustrate advanced Sun Life products, such as variable Universal Life, but it will also provide embedded sales strategies.

Sales strategies enable advisors to prepare needs based illustrations to show how insurance can be used to address a specific situation, and can compare to an alternative investment – all within a few clicks.

EquiSoft founder and CEO Luis Romero said: "In 2015, Sun Life had launched its Term and Guaranteed Income Fund products on the InsuranceElements platform.

"Our experts have worked closely with Sun Life this year to adapt the configuration which is now 100% compliant with Canada's new tax regulations. We are very proud to have been selected by Sun Life for this important mandate, and to contribute to launching their new products.”

Sun Life Financial Canada Business Management Distribution Services AVP Annalee Moore said: "The updates being introduced in December are a result of three years of close collaboration between the Sun Life team and the EquiSoft team.

"The consistent intuitive design should be appealing to Canadian advisors and will deliver a fully functional illustration system on the web, mobile and desktop giving advisors more flexibility and functionality."

Source: Company Press Release