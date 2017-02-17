Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Technology in Insurance News

Guidewire Software acquires ISCS

Published 17 February 2017

Guidewire Software has closed its previously announced acquisition of ISCS.

The company also announced the immediate availability of Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based, all-in-one solution that supports the P&C insurance lifecycle.

Strategy Meets Action partner Karen Furtado said: “Guidewire’s acquisition of ISCS enables it to add a proven option to the market.

“It also illustrates the growing importance of the cloud with respect to the solutions that vendors are providing to the P&C market.”

Guidewire chief cloud officer Anthony Lye said: “We are excited to broaden our platform with the addition of InsuranceNow.

“In addition, the acquisition of ISCS offers us additional IP and experience that will help us accelerate our delivery of new cloud-based products and services.”

As an all-in-one system, InsuranceNow includes key core functionality for policy administration, billing, and claims management. It also includes data and digital functionality, such as agent access and consumer portals, document management, reinsurance, business intelligence, and producer management, within a single system.

Key InsuranceNow attributes and benefits include:

  • Cloud-based delivery and ongoing operational support frees insurers to focus on innovation and respond rapidly to market demands, even when they have limited IT support;
  • Functionality that supports data and analytics and digital engagement in addition to core operations, delivering an all-in-one integrated solution and resulting in less complexity for insurers;
  • An integrated design and guided implementation approach for shorter project timeframes and quicker upgrades; and
  • A common user interface and fewer login screens that simplify the system login process, reduce training times, and improve collaboration between agents, insurers, employees, and partners.

Guidewire InsuranceNow products head Andy Scurto said: “InsuranceNow is ideally suited to insurers who want to better compete with modern technology but lack the IT resources and model to get there.

“Its integrated design, out-of-the-box functionality, and guided approach enable rapid implementation and quick upgrades.”



Source: Company Press Release

