Technology in Insurance News

Health Insurance Innovations selects CallMiner Interaction Analytics

Published 27 January 2017

Health Insurance Innovations (HII) has selected CallMiner Eureka to collect business intelligence on conversations between HII's licensed and carrier-appointed insurance agents and customers to enhance the customer experience and verify quality assurance compliance with each purchase.

HII, founded in 2008, is a managing underwriter, third-party administrator and active insurance technology provider. The company offers web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products and is a pioneer of the "Quote, Buy, and Print" model which simplified the application process via direct online communication with its carriers.

HII CEO Gavin Southwell said: "At HII, we are committed to providing the best service to our customers and the insurance carriers we work with, and to continue improving our market-leading compliance processes.

"To help do this, we searched for a responsive partner that could support us flexibly and efficiently. We are pleased to partner with CallMiner to implement an automated call review tool.”

CallMiner is a leading provider of scalable interactions analytics with 15 years of industry leadership and over 2 billion hours of conversations mined. Eureka monitors all customer interactions to help its carriers' insurance agents better understand the customer journey and personalize their service and offering.

The system also provides trend data which can reveal process and product issues so that they can be quickly addressed. In addition, analytics can identify risky language and alert a supervisor so that an insurance agent can receive the proper coaching to ensure regulatory compliance adherence.

CallMiner CEO Terry Leahy said: "We are excited to partner with HII and provide a tool to their carrier-appointed insurance agents that automates the quality assurance process and reveals actionable insights to improve the customer experience.

"At CallMiner, we believe that 'feedback is a gift' because it uncovers opportunities for us to improve our products, processes and services. HII is equally committed to continuous improvement and superior service. We look forward to working together and partnering for success.”



Source: Company Press Release

