Technology in Insurance News

Hippo Insurance forms partnership with smart home innovator Roost

Published 11 May 2017

Hippo Insurance, a Northern California-based insurance company specializing in smart home insurance, has entered into a partnership with Roost, an innovator in smart home technology.

Each new policyholder will receive a free Roost Smart Water Leak Detector whenever they sign up for a new home policy with Hippo Insurance. The award-winning Roost Smart Water Leak Detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations and then deliver smartphone alerts to help minimize water damage.

Hippo Insurance is disrupting the home insurance market by redefining the way that insurance is offered to homeowners for the first time in years. Potential policyholders will be able to purchase their insurance online and benefit from transparent coverage. Hippo is also strategically working to help customers focus more on proactive prevention of home perils such as water damage. The Roost partnership enables Hippo to deliver on this focus. New policyholders will receive a free Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector which will send smartphone notifications at the first sign of water damage or freezing conditions.

"We are excited to be partnering with Roost and their new water leak sensor. One of our core strategies at Hippo Insurance is to help our customers prevent losses and to avoid losses in the first place," said Assaf Wand, CEO and Co-Founder of Hippo Insurance. "The early detection of water leaks by Roost's smart sensor device certainly accomplishes this."

"Hippo is a perfect partner for Roost," said Roel Peeters, Roost CEO and Co-Founder. "We are aligned on the same disruptive journey to transform the consumer-insurer interaction into a more engaging and tangible relationship. Introducing to the home, simple smart devices that are easy to install and that deliver proactive early warnings to their customers enable a great new solution that provides peace of mind."

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector incorporates water, temperature and humidity sensors that diagnose and alert consumers to four major home emergencies directly to their smartphone, including:

  • Water damage due to leaks from broken pipes, appliances and basement leaks
  • Frozen pipe water damage
  • Mold and mildew damage caused by high humidity conditions
  • Inefficient energy use due to abnormal home indoor temperature, caused by problems with heating and cooling systems or gaps in home seals to the outside

Roost's Home Telematics solution is changing the way that insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth.



Source: Company Press Release

