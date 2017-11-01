IAT Insurance to replace legacy systems with Duck Creek suite

IAT Insurance Group has selected Duck Creek Technologies to replace its legacy, policy rating, billing and claims systems with Duck Creek Suite.

As part of the rollout, IAT Insurance Group will deploy Duck Creek Insights, a powerful reporting and analytics engine, in concert with the full Duck Creek Suite, all delivered via Duck Creek OnDemand.

“Duck Creek’s capabilities will allow us to streamline our processes, improve our agility, and enhance the digital experience for our agent partners, ultimately making it easier for our agents to do business with us,” said Christopher Dowler, IAT’s Chief Information Officer.

IAT Insurance Group, which comprises six different business units, each with its own specialized property and casualty products, chose Duck Creek for its ability to underpin its operations with a single technology suite.

“Future-ready technology is critical to the success of any insurer,” said Michael Jackowski, Duck Creek’s CEO. “We are thrilled to support IAT’s efforts by delivering a solution that improves efficiencies, provides a better experience for their customers, and gives them the ability to more easily configure products, transact lines of business, and process claims more efficiently.”

Duck Creek Platinum partner Capgemini is working in concert with IAT Insurance Group on the implementation of the Duck Creek Suite, which includes Duck Creek Policy, Duck Creek Billing, Duck Creek Claims, and Duck Creek Insights. Duck Creek Insights is designed to give insurers the ability to access and analyze operational and financial data across their entire enterprise. This configurable software is designed to work independently or as part of a combined approach to manage all aspects of the P&C insurance lifecycle. The entire Duck Creek Suite can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud via Duck Creek OnDemand.

Source: Company Press Release