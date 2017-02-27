Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Technology
Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Technology | Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

Chubb to use IBM’s hybrid cloud environment

Published 27 February 2017

IBM has entered into a new multi-year services agreement with property and casualty insurance firm Chubb to help the latter in consolidating and integrating its IT infrastructure.

Chubb’s goals for its IT infrastructure include enhancing productivity and adopting a more agile environment securely designed to further enhance the user experience, deploy services to its customers faster, increase speed to market, and achieve greater overall cost efficiency.

Key aspects of this agreement include IBM Cloud offerings for the z Systems mainframe and development and test environments, as well as cloud storage to archive critical data long term. The work IBM will perform for Chubb includes IBM Security Services.

Chubb VP and Group CIO Kevin Shearan said: “One of the attributes that defines Chubb is the exceptional service it delivers to clients and distribution partners.

“We’re committed to an IT environment that will enable us to adapt quickly to market changes and deliver an as-a-service model that will enable us to continue provide clients with the services they deserve.”

This agreement reinforces IBM Cloud’s ability to integrate and consolidate various environments and accommodate the complex nature of a major merger. IBM Cloud provides clients with the opportunity to adjust to faster industry cycles without increased IT investment.

IBM Global Technology Services North America general manager Philip Guido said: “This agreement demonstrates how global organizations are utilizing hybrid cloud environments to quickly integrate business-critical data and applications to achieve their business objectives.

“Today, companies are looking for technology partners that understand the dynamics of their respective businesses and help them deliver innovations and business outcomes that have a positive impact on their business performance.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Technology in Insurance

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Telecoms & IT> Vertical Industry> Financial Services> Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Kofax - Increasing the Value of Information for Insurance Organisations and Customers Kofax enables insurance companies to optimise mission critical processes, such as claims processing, records management, accounts payable, customer service, and more, resulting in increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and risk, improved customer service and cash management, by delivering an enterprise capture platform to automate document driven business processes. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers

Technology in Insurance Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.