Chubb to use IBM’s hybrid cloud environment

IBM has entered into a new multi-year services agreement with property and casualty insurance firm Chubb to help the latter in consolidating and integrating its IT infrastructure.

Chubb’s goals for its IT infrastructure include enhancing productivity and adopting a more agile environment securely designed to further enhance the user experience, deploy services to its customers faster, increase speed to market, and achieve greater overall cost efficiency.

Key aspects of this agreement include IBM Cloud offerings for the z Systems mainframe and development and test environments, as well as cloud storage to archive critical data long term. The work IBM will perform for Chubb includes IBM Security Services.

Chubb VP and Group CIO Kevin Shearan said: “One of the attributes that defines Chubb is the exceptional service it delivers to clients and distribution partners.

“We’re committed to an IT environment that will enable us to adapt quickly to market changes and deliver an as-a-service model that will enable us to continue provide clients with the services they deserve.”

This agreement reinforces IBM Cloud’s ability to integrate and consolidate various environments and accommodate the complex nature of a major merger. IBM Cloud provides clients with the opportunity to adjust to faster industry cycles without increased IT investment.

IBM Global Technology Services North America general manager Philip Guido said: “This agreement demonstrates how global organizations are utilizing hybrid cloud environments to quickly integrate business-critical data and applications to achieve their business objectives.

“Today, companies are looking for technology partners that understand the dynamics of their respective businesses and help them deliver innovations and business outcomes that have a positive impact on their business performance.”

