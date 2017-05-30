Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Technology in Insurance News

MLC Life Insurance collaborates with ClaimVantage for claims transformation program

Published 30 May 2017

MLC Life Insurance has partnered with ClaimVantage for its claims transformation program.

Following the initial implementation phase, MLC Life Insurance has started processing its retail Income Protection and Total and Permanent Disability claims using ClaimFirst, the company’s claim management platform. ClaimFirst is a cloud-based, automated life and health claim processing solution built on the Force.com platform.

ClaimVantage Regional Director, Geoff Street, says the software will help the life insurer make claims decisions more quickly and simply for customers.

“The claims process can often be cumbersome and complex and the ClaimFirst software can address this problem. It provides MLC Life Insurance with a centralized, digital database to store all claims information, and will improve the claim processing efficiency of all Life, Income Protection (IP) and Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) claims.”

Natalie Eckersall, Acting General Manager Claims, MLC Life Insurance, says that the claims transformation program starts with a simple objective: to support customers through their time of need.

“We want to manage claims quickly and with a minimum of fuss and ensure that our customers have a clear understanding of both the process and the timeframe for handling their claim. An example of this is the removal of traditional claims forms so that we can work directly with the customer to get the information that is required quickly and efficiently. ClaimFirst is supporting this by allowing MLC Life Insurance to capture information in real time whilst on the phone to the customer.

“A key element of delivering our claims transformation program is to find a software system that ensures there is effective interaction between the customer and the claims assessor. We are confident the partnership with ClaimVantage will give us the tools to provide our customers with a great claims service.”

Positive feedback has already been received as a part of the program, with one customer commenting on how “human” and “caring” the new process is.

MLC Life Insurance is the second Australian customer to launch the ClaimFirst solution. Two further prospects are currently in development this year.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Life Insurance & Pensions
Technology> Technology in Insurance

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Personal Insurance> Accident & Healthcare> Non-Life Personal Accident & Healthcare> Personal Healthcare> Individual Disability Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Accident & Healthcare> Non-Life Personal Accident & Healthcare> Personal Healthcare> Individual Disability Insurance
Telecoms & IT> Vertical Industry> Financial Services> Insurance
Telecoms & IT> IT
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
