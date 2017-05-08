Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Technology
Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Technology | Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

NICO selects Guidewire systems for claims management

Published 08 May 2017

National Indemnity Company (NICO) has selected Guidewire Software’s Guidewire ClaimCenter and Business Intelligence for ClaimCenter as its new claims management and analytics systems.

The company also selected Guidewire Claim Portal for Policyholders, Claim Portal for Agents, and Claim Portal for Vendors as its new customer-, agent-, and vendor-facing portals for claims functions.

The Guidewire Core and Digital products will replace NICO’s legacy claims management system, offering the company new capabilities to help it more efficiently and effectively deliver on its service commitments to clients, agents, and vendors. NICO is implementing the products for its commercial lines of business in all states in which it operates.

“We are impressed with ClaimCenter’s out-of-the-box functionality, flexibility, and configurability, and confident that the system will provide the functionality and performance we need,” said Tracy Gulden, vice president, NICO. “Guidewire’s product maturity, market share, and track record of successful implementations were also attractive to us.”

The Guidewire Core and Digital products will enable NICO to:

Leverage industry claims management best practices to obtain better visibility into claims handling operations through robust business rules and workflow capabilities;

Improve operational efficiencies, enhance data and analytics, and reduce overall costs by standardizing on a modern software technology platform that offers comprehensive out-of-the-box capabilities; and

Empower policyholders, agents, and vendors with self-service claim functionality.

“We welcome NICO as a ClaimCenter and Claim Portal customer,” said Ken Shapiro, group vice president, Americas Sales, Guidewire Software. “We look forward to helping NICO adapt and succeed in its journey to enhance its user experience capabilities.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
General Insurance> Commercial lines
Technology> Technology in Insurance

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance
Telecoms & IT> Vertical Industry> Financial Services> Insurance
Telecoms & IT> IT
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Property
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Property
Technology in Insurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Kofax - Increasing the Value of Information for Insurance Organisations and Customers Kofax enables insurance companies to optimise mission critical processes, such as claims processing, records management, accounts payable, customer service, and more, resulting in increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and risk, improved customer service and cash management, by delivering an enterprise capture platform to automate document driven business processes. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers

Technology in Insurance Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.