NICO selects Guidewire systems for claims management

National Indemnity Company (NICO) has selected Guidewire Software’s Guidewire ClaimCenter and Business Intelligence for ClaimCenter as its new claims management and analytics systems.

The company also selected Guidewire Claim Portal for Policyholders, Claim Portal for Agents, and Claim Portal for Vendors as its new customer-, agent-, and vendor-facing portals for claims functions.

The Guidewire Core and Digital products will replace NICO’s legacy claims management system, offering the company new capabilities to help it more efficiently and effectively deliver on its service commitments to clients, agents, and vendors. NICO is implementing the products for its commercial lines of business in all states in which it operates.

“We are impressed with ClaimCenter’s out-of-the-box functionality, flexibility, and configurability, and confident that the system will provide the functionality and performance we need,” said Tracy Gulden, vice president, NICO. “Guidewire’s product maturity, market share, and track record of successful implementations were also attractive to us.”

The Guidewire Core and Digital products will enable NICO to:

Leverage industry claims management best practices to obtain better visibility into claims handling operations through robust business rules and workflow capabilities;

Improve operational efficiencies, enhance data and analytics, and reduce overall costs by standardizing on a modern software technology platform that offers comprehensive out-of-the-box capabilities; and

Empower policyholders, agents, and vendors with self-service claim functionality.

“We welcome NICO as a ClaimCenter and Claim Portal customer,” said Ken Shapiro, group vice president, Americas Sales, Guidewire Software. “We look forward to helping NICO adapt and succeed in its journey to enhance its user experience capabilities.”

Source: Company Press Release