Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Technology
Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Technology | Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

Octo Telematics introduces new IoT insurance platform

IBR Staff Writer Published 12 July 2017

London-based Octo Telematics has launched a new Internet of Things (IoT) insurance platform with an investment of over $40m for the auto insurance market.

Dubbed Next Generation Platform (NGP), the IoT platform from the telematics and data analytics solutions provider offers open access and smooth integration of any Application Platform Interface (API) and a fully-modular insurance telematics structure.

Through NGP which has been developed as an IOT ecosystem, innovators get the opportunity and ability to cope up with the fast growing demand across the world for User-Based Insurance (UBI).

Octo Telematics CEO Fabio Sbianchi said: “This is an important business investment, continuing the company’s 15-year history as one of the pioneers in the global telematics industry.

“The Next Generation Platform will help us meet the growing demand from our current insurance partners, as well as making new customer acquisition faster, more efficient and open up opportunities for any system integration partners, from budding start-ups to the largest multi-national insurers.”

For all insurance and automotive services, the platform can facilitate complete flexibility when it comes to selecting sensors, analysis and output of data.

It will also pave way for accelerated growth in the international auto insurance market and enable expansion into future adjacent insurance and automotive markets.

Octo Telematics chief operating officer Gianfranco Giannella who led the development of the platform said: “The Next Generation Platform is a truly unique offering, merging the flexibility and openness of a horizontal IoT framework with the go-to-market readiness of vertical-Business Applications.

“Therefore, providing current and prospective partners the best of both worlds and democratizing access to valuable data analytics to drive further innovation of services for the insurance industry.”

According to Octo Telematics, NGP was developed to enhance the potential of both IoT and digital insurance disruption. It would help companies of all sizes with a solution to create an entirely new customer experience for policyholders besides transforming insurance verticals like auto, home, health, pet and on-demand insurance.

Image: Octo Telematics has launched a new IOT insurance platform. Photo: courtesy of andongob/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Technology in Insurance

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance
Telecoms & IT> Vertical Industry> Financial Services> Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Kofax - Increasing the Value of Information for Insurance Organisations and Customers Kofax enables insurance companies to optimise mission critical processes, such as claims processing, records management, accounts payable, customer service, and more, resulting in increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and risk, improved customer service and cash management, by delivering an enterprise capture platform to automate document driven business processes. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers

Technology in Insurance Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.