Technology in Insurance News

Radian, LendingQB expand partnership on mortgage insurance services

Published 12 January 2017

Radian Group's mortgage insurance (MI) subsidiary Radian Guaranty and LendingQB have expanded their partnership to provide lenders easy access to non-delegated MI and appraisal services.

These integrations are designed to provide lenders with simple access to best-of-breed settlement services.

The Radian MI integration allows lenders to order Radian MI for delegated and non-delegated loans and get real-time rate quotes directly via one simple process through the LendingQB end-to-end LOS.

ValuAmerica, a subsidiary of Radian Guaranty’s sister company Clayton Holdings, provides an integration for lenders to order appraisal directly through LendingQB.

Radian chief franchise officer Brien McMahon said: “At Radian, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for our customers to do business with us.

“This expanded partnership is a clear win for Radian’s customers utilizing the LendingQB LOS, because it will provide a broader selection of services that can be delivered efficiently, helping lenders make their operations as lean as possible.”

The integrations further enhance Radian and LendingQB’s commitment to simplifying the loan process and providing added convenience and efficiency in obtaining top-quality settlement services. Clients have the ability to order appraisals as well as upload documents and track the status of their orders using Radian’s online portal.

These new integrations add to existing services available in LendingQB’s LOS platform, such as Radian’s delegated MI. The integrations further enhance Radian and LendingQB’s commitment to simplifying the loan process and providing added convenience and efficiency in obtaining top-quality settlement services.

LendingQB president Tim Nguyen said: “Providing easy access to Radian’s products makes the lender’s process more efficient.

 “The ability to obtain quotes and submit orders for appraisals, non-delegated and delegated MI within our LOS saves lenders time by simplifying the origination process. It demonstrates how two companies can align their technologies to help lenders improve the overall lending experience.”



Source: Company Press Release

