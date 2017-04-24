Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Technology in Insurance News

rhg Insurance Brokers selects Applied Systems's TAMCloud solution

Published 24 April 2017

rhg Insurance Brokers has selected Applied Systems' Applied TAMCloud to gain a single view of their business and improve business continuity in the cloud.

rhg will now be able to standardize workflows and manage all business operations through a single system as part of a broader digital transformation strategy.

“At rhg, we have been reviewing our whole IT outlook, and as a longstanding user of an alternate software provider, it will be a big change for us to move platforms; however, we felt that Applied was best suited for our future strategic needs and have immense confidence in the team of Applied Cloud experts,” said Lesley Smith, finance director, rhg Insurance Brokers.

“In partnering with Applied, we are able to consolidate our customer data into a single source so that our employees can provide better customer service through access to a complete view of the business. Additionally, by implementing Applied Cloud, we gain anywhere, anytime access to our information whilst having the peace of mind that our data is secure.”

Applied TAMCloud utilizes Applied’s leading purpose-built cloud platform and services designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information.

Applied’s platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centers while maintaining 99.95 percent uptime.

The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokers’ investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes whilst ensuring availability of the latest software capabilities.

Today, more than 75,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security and deliver cost savings.

“Increasing connectivity in the insurance industry is requiring brokers to utilize cloud-based software as the foundation of their operational models to drive success in this digital age,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems.

“Applied TAMCloud will enable rhg to automate operations and gain 24/7 anytime, anywhere access to client information. By also taking advantage of the world’s largest cloud purpose-built for insurance brokers, Applied Cloud, rhg will enhance data security, flexibility, and scalability to support business growth.”



Source: Company Press Release

