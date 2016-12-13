Sapiens establishes new head office in Copenhagen, Denmark

Insurance software provider Sapiens International has established a new head office in Copenhagen, Denmark to significantly increase its investment in the Nordic market.

Sapiens has intensified its efforts in the region as of late and recently announced a multi-million Euro agreement with LB Group, a member-owned insurance company based in Denmark.

The establishment of the new office supports Sapiens' goal of growing its business in the Nordic region by expanding its relationship with existing regional clients and attracting new ones.

Sapiens' first Nordic user group meeting was recently hosted at the Copenhagen office with participants from Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: "Sapiens is focused on penetrating territories with potential for expansion.

"The Nordic region - a leading area for insurance, digitization and technology innovation - is a market where we have already experienced success, but there is significant opportunity for growth."

As part of its efforts to better service its Nordic customers and expand its footprint, Sapiens has appointed Helle Hølmer as Sapiens' new Nordic regional director. For the past 15+ years, Hølmer has worked as an IT and management consultant focusing on the insurance sector and core system transformations.

Prior to joining Sapiens, she was a partner at Deloitte Consulting Financial Services.

Hølmer possesses extensive experience in both sales and delivery at IT and software companies, such as IBM, and has worked for more than three decades with clients in the Nordic financial sector.

Hølmer said: "I know first-hand that many Nordic insurers are limited by their legacy systems and are considering how to best prepare for the future - Sapiens is well-positioned to help them do so.

"I look forward to combining my market expertise and long-standing relationships in the Nordic region with Sapiens' leading offerings and services, to help insurers succeed in a complex and quickly evolving market."

