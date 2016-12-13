Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Technology
Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Technology | Technology in Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

Sapiens establishes new head office in Copenhagen, Denmark

Published 13 December 2016

Insurance software provider Sapiens International has established a new head office in Copenhagen, Denmark to significantly increase its investment in the Nordic market.

Sapiens has intensified its efforts in the region as of late and recently announced a multi-million Euro agreement with LB Group, a member-owned insurance company based in Denmark.

The establishment of the new office supports Sapiens' goal of growing its business in the Nordic region by expanding its relationship with existing regional clients and attracting new ones.

Sapiens' first Nordic user group meeting was recently hosted at the Copenhagen office with participants from Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: "Sapiens is focused on penetrating territories with potential for expansion.

"The Nordic region - a leading area for insurance, digitization and technology innovation - is a market where we have already experienced success, but there is significant opportunity for growth."

As part of its efforts to better service its Nordic customers and expand its footprint, Sapiens has appointed Helle Hølmer as Sapiens' new Nordic regional director. For the past 15+ years, Hølmer has worked as an IT and management consultant focusing on the insurance sector and core system transformations.

Prior to joining Sapiens, she was a partner at Deloitte Consulting Financial Services.

Hølmer possesses extensive experience in both sales and delivery at IT and software companies, such as IBM, and has worked for more than three decades with clients in the Nordic financial sector.

Hølmer said: "I know first-hand that many Nordic insurers are limited by their legacy systems and are considering how to best prepare for the future - Sapiens is well-positioned to help them do so.

"I look forward to combining my market expertise and long-standing relationships in the Nordic region with Sapiens' leading offerings and services, to help insurers succeed in a complex and quickly evolving market."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Technology in Insurance

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Telecoms & IT> Vertical Industry> Financial Services> Insurance
Technology in Insurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Kofax - Increasing the Value of Information for Insurance Organisations and Customers Kofax enables insurance companies to optimise mission critical processes, such as claims processing, records management, accounts payable, customer service, and more, resulting in increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and risk, improved customer service and cash management, by delivering an enterprise capture platform to automate document driven business processes. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Technology > Technology in Insurance > Suppliers

Technology in Insurance Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.