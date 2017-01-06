Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Technology in Insurance News

Sapiens opens new support center in Turkey

Published 06 January 2017

Insurance software provider Sapiens International has opened a new center in Istanbul, Turkey to support its business and strategic customers in the region, including Anadolu Insurance Company (Anadolu).

Sapiens EMEA sales and operations vice president Henry Ainouze said: "In meeting with customers and potential clients across Turkey and the region, we are seeing increased demand for core insurance solutions that will enable insurers to succeed in this competitive market.

"Sapiens' deep knowledge of the Turkish market, combined with our best-in-class life and pension and general insurance software suites, enable insurers to provide advanced digital services to their customers and employees."

This latest announcement follows Sapiens' multi-million dollar agreement with Anadolu, a private insurer operating in Turkey and a long-time Sapiens customer, and the establishment of Sapiens' new head office in Copenhagen, Denmark. The new center in Istanbul supports Sapiens' goal of establishing a local office to support existing customers in areas with growth potential.

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: "Sapiens remains dedicated to pursuing opportunities which enable us to get closer to our customers around the globe, allowing us to provide enhanced service and support.

"We look forward to expanding our relationships with existing customers and establishing relationships with new ones."



Source: Company Press Release

