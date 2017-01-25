Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Texas' GPM Life selects StoneRiver's Life Portraits and Needs Analysis Toolset

Published 25 January 2017

Government Personnel Mutual Life Insurance Company (GPM Life) of San Antonio, Texas, has extended its use of StoneRiver products to include the Life Portraits point of sale illustration software and the accompanying Needs Analysis Toolset.

GPM Life had previously licensed StoneRiver's LifeSuite automated underwriting system and the LifeApply electronic application software.

The GPM Life team selected Life Portraits for their goal of streamlining and modernizing the illustration process, while giving users the ability to run the system on the device of their choice. The new software will replace multiple separate software systems with one single system for both new business and inforce illustrations.

Integrated seamlessly with the LifeApply e-application system, Life Portraits offers a modern, functionally rich user interface for agents and other system users.

GPM Life chief information officer Gregory Lawler said: "With cutting edge technology and functionality, the StoneRiver suite of products allows GPM Life the ability to give our agents the advantages to succeed in an ever increasing competitive marketplace.”

Insurance Operations senior vice president Peter J. Hennessey IV said: "One of our corporate goals is to help customers get the right coverage for their unique needs. With the addition of Life Portraits we will continue our ability to demonstrate the unique value of our products and ensure the right fit."

StoneRiver executive chairman Thomas Burke said: "After working together for several years, we are deeply grateful that GPM Life has taken this next step after realizing the value that StoneRiver can deliver. Life insurers face great challenges in finding ways to stay efficient and relevant. With StoneRiver's assistance, GPM Life is well positioned for the future."

Life Portraits' flexibility includes mobile device support as well as cross-browser support for Chrome, Firefox, Safari and multiple versions of Internet Explorer.



Source: Company Press Release

