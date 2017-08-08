Hartford launches new digital benefits administration and enrollment platform

The Hartford has introduced a new digital benefits administration and enrollment platform targeting small- and medium-sized businesses.

Employee Choice BenefitsSM, developed in partnership with Maxwell Health, offers employers access to a comprehensive online system for employees to enroll in and manage all their employee benefits needs seamlessly.

“This new platform will enable us to deliver a simple, easy-to-navigate and transparent benefits experience for brokers, employers, and their employees,” said Mike Fish, head of Group Benefits product and strategy at The Hartford.

“Increasingly, customers expect a seamless digital enrollment and service experience, and we are continuing to make significant investments to respond to and meet those expectations.”

The Employee Choice Benefits interface makes it easy for employees to choose benefits for themselves and their families in a one-stop-shop. The Hartford’s products on the industry-leading platform include life insurance, short- and long-term disability, and voluntary benefits such as critical illness, accident and hospital indemnity. In addition, employees will also have access to benefit options from other providers such as medical, dental, vision and financial benefits, including health spending accounts.

The platform also offers virtual insurance ID cards, a turnkey wellness program to incentivize healthy actions, service support for health and benefits-related questions, integration with leading payroll solutions, and access to benefits year-round.

“The Hartford is a leading employee benefits carrier, so we are excited to innovate with them to deliver solutions that solve common benefits challenges,” said Veer Gidwaney, CEO and co-founder of Maxwell Health.

“This is a unique offering in the market, and will be available to broker partners as a solution to help retain and grow their clients’ business.

Source: Company Press Release