Technology in Insurance News

Xceedance opens new insurance operations centre in Poland

Published 06 December 2016

Xceedance, which provides insurance analytics and consulting services to property/casualty insurers, reinsurers, brokers, has launched an operations centre in Krakow, Poland.

The centre will provide services and support to Xceedance clients for underwriting, policy and claims management, credit control, and finance and accounting. Xceedance also announced the appointment of Marek Kaszczyc as vice president, country manager – Poland.

Xceedance CEO Arun Balakrishnan said: "This facility reflects the growth and business expectations of our global client community.

"We are very excited to add the eminent talent and experience of Marek Kaszczyc as the leader of our Poland operations. With his vast industry, technology and management expertise, Marek augments our managed services capabilities, focused exclusively on the insurance ecosystem.”

The new operations centre is the latest in a series of international expansion steps, enabling Xceedance to capitalise on new business opportunities in Europe. The company recently established its North America headquarters in Boston, and last month opened an office in London to serve the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market.

Xceedance executive vice president Manish Khetan said: "Increasingly, clients rely on Xceedance to fortify their expanding business objectives in Europe and across the globe.

"A European service centre optimises our abilities to meet the strategic and multilingual needs of our clients. Krakow’s proximity to European and U.S. clients also allows Xceedance to achieve service continuity."

As the second largest city in Poland, Krakow features a well-developed economy with substantial growth in the last decade. Xceedance selected Krakow because the region has deep experience in shared services, including advanced business, financial and IT talent available to major insurance and financial services organisations.

Marek Kaszczyc will lead a multifaceted Xceedance service team in Krakow, and support European expansion by key Xceedance clients. He brings 17 years of experience in IT operations and leadership, most recently serving as head of the Aon Business Centre in Krakow, a campus housing 1200+ colleagues.

Kaszczyc was responsible for setting the Aon Centre’s strategic direction and enabling the stable growth of Aon in Krakow. He led teams through a major consolidation project, while defining the vision and setting the direction for a strategic transformation program. Kaszczyc also served on the board of directors of Aon Hewitt.

Kaszczyc said: "A core emphasis for our operations centre in Krakow is to uphold a highly responsive service approach for clients, mirroring the industry-dedicated environment and constructive culture our teams embrace across the Xceedance organization.

"We are assembling an insurance-knowledgeable workforce that broadens the company’s capabilities and adds tangible value to client operations on four continents. I am excited to join Xceedance, and proud to lead the company’s efforts as we create an exceptional, vibrant workplace in Krakow to serve our global client community."



Source: Company Press Release

